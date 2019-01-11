Albertina is Miss High School North 2018

WINDHOEK - Albertina Alberto (17) from Tsumeb Senior Secondary School was crowned Miss High School North 2018, during a prestigious pageant held at the Ekamuti Lodge in Ondangwa over the festive season.

The event themed, Self-Love is a result of self-acceptance that saw more than ten young beauties competing for the crown was organised by Kashipu Investment CC.

The event was aim at giving young girls especially those who live in the northern part of the country a chance to take part in different beauty pageants, and display their hidden talents, in order to boost their confidence in modeling.

The winner of Miss High School North walked away with a cash prize of N$ 2000, N$ 500 Fashion World shopping voucher, Epic Cinema movie ticket and a Michelle wine hamper.

First Princess Hilma Josef from the Shaanika Nashilongo Secondary School won a Dstv decoder, N$ 350 Fashion World shopping voucher and a food hamper.

Aynah Davids from Oshigambo High School was second princess and Miss Fundraiser. She walked away with a Gotv decoder, N$ 250 Fashion World shopping voucher and a food hamper.

Other winners included Gloria Mulunga from the Reverend Juuso Shikongo Secondary School who was crowned Miss Photogenic and Miss Public Choice, while Ann- Marry Hailapa from Iihenda Secondary School was crowned Miss Personality.

The main aim of the pageant was to give northern community a great opportunity to take a look at the potential that young girls have, as well as their capability to make vital contributions to the wellbeing of their communities.

After the pageant, these young beauties have an opportunity to develop their mindsets, by raising awareness about contemporary issues and social ills that affect the youth, during their campaigns.

Entertainment activities such as musical performances were on offer by various artists such as D Kandjafa, Filly-zo, Eddy K, Bicasi, Killer Stars and Nilton, with Asteria Frans being the host.

Miss Namibia 2018 Finalist Anna Shiweda was the special guest at the event. “We are looking forward to the seventh Miss High School North 2019, which we will be held in December this year, on date to be announced at a later stage,” says Sandro Ithana from Kashipu Investment Cc.

He adds that words of gratitude might not seem to be enough to express their deepest appreciation to the Miss High School North 2018 sponsors. “We are looking forward to work together again this year, they made the impossible possible and made sure this event remain an annual event,” he concluded.



