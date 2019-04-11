All systems go for 12th Luderitz Crayfish Festival

LÜDERITZ - Lüderitz Mayor and Chairperson of Crayfish Festival Board of Trustees, Hilaria Mukapuli, told New Era that the 12th Lüderitz Crayfish Festival will take place from the 25 April, 2019 until 30 May, 2019, at the Lüderitz Waterfront Harbour Square. The theme for this year’s festival is “Our Ocean Our Heritage”. According to Makapuli preparations are at an advanced stage with all the SMEs and corporate stalls already fully booked.

“It is a common fact that towns are known for their competitive and comparative advantages. For instance, Ongwediva in the northern part of Namibia boasts with Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair. Lüderitz is no exception, hence the establishment of the Lüderitz Crayfish Trust, an umbrella which houses the board of trustees and as prescribed in the Deed of Trust, the Trust is responsible for, amongst others; to strive for the promotion of Lüderitz as a tourism destination of choice in Namibia,” said Makapuli.

She added that Lüderitz has a lot to offer to visitors, investors and exhibitors ranging from its rich recorded history, tourists attractions and rich marine life. She said the hosting of the Crayfish Festival is a unique event to unleash economic emancipation as well as to improve the public image of the town.

The Festival comprises of the following segments: the Official Launch, which serves as a fund raising platform; business conference which is designed to provide insight on potential economic opportunities and activities in and around Lüderitz and the //Karas Region as a whole; Women Empowerment Conference, which will mainly focus on issues faced by Namibian women; business exhibition, which is the exciting occasion for both the public and exhibitors as it allows direct interaction between consumers and sellers.

Makapuli added that the annual Lüderitz Crayfish Festival season has become a household name within the country’s event calendar, which has led to corporate companies and SME’s making use of the festival season to exhibit their products and services.

Since its inception, there has been an increase in the number of exhibitors at the festival, especially SMEs. The continued growth of visitors and exhibitors has been overwhelming despite challenges of limited space to host the event.

Most if not all sectors ranging from hospitality, fuel, private security, financial institutions, SMEs, formal businesses, locals and visitors directly or indirectly benefit from the hosting of Crayfish Festival.

“Where else would you want to be if not in Lüderitz? Come and enjoy the extravaganza seafood in the coastal town!” Mukapuli concluded.

