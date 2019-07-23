All systems go for 2019 Hangana Hake Run & Ride

WALVIS BAY – The popular Hangana Hake Run & Ride, which is one of the most sought-after sporting events on the Namibian calendar, have been set and confirmed for October this year at the coastal town of Walvis Bay.

The 2019 edition, sponsored by Hangana Seafood, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, was officially launched at the port town of Walvis Bay on Friday.

Although dominated by local entries, the Hangana Hake Run and Ride continues to draw participants from neighbouring countries who not only throng the coast to partake in the ever-growing event, but also use it as an opportunity to enjoy the country’s unique tourist attractions.

Hangana Seafood Managing Director Herman Theron on Friday said they expect to see more than a 1000 entries this year, with participants once again expected to compete in the 90km road cycle race, 21km mountain bike challenge, a marathon, half-marathon and 10km fun run events, as well as a 5km kiddies’ race.

The route for this year will include the new but partially completed tar road behind the dune belt that connects Swakopmund and Walvis Bay. The bike race and 10km fun run will remain on the lagoon route.

“A total prize money of nearly N$100 000 is up for grabs among the various categories, with the marathon runners competing for the N$4000 for first prize,” he said.

He also explained that the marathon serves as an official qualifier for the renowned Two Oceans and Comrades marathons in South Africa, whereas the 90km road cycling race is a Namibian Cycling Federation sanctioned event.

Nedbank Namibia, well-known for its support for cycling in the country, also committed a sponsorship of N$100 000 towards the event. The Hangana Hake Run & Ride forms part of the annual Walvisfees at the Jan Wilken Stadium in Walvis Bay to ensure a fun-filled family outing on race day.

According to Theron, 15 percent of all registration fees from this year’s event will be donated towards the Early Childhood Development Centre in Lüderitz. The 2018 beneficiary was the Sunshine Centre, which cares for children with physical and mental disabilities at Walvis Bay, who received a donation of nearly N$26,000 from the event.

