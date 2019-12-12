Alleged ex-girlfriend killer remanded in custody

WINDHOEK – The man who was arrested on allegations he slit his ex-girlfriend’s throat with a knife and attempted to commit suicide in March is set to remain in police custody as the state still opposes his release.

During his appearance before magistrate Johannes Shuuveni in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Moses Tomas was informed that the state still objects to him getting bail pending his trial, as it would not be in the interest of the public nor the administration of justice. Moses has been in police custody since his arrest in March.

In addition, state prosecutor Edel Upindi informed the court that although the case was on the court roll for the prosecutor general’s decision, such decision was not available as the investigating officer had been given additional instructions by the prosecutor general to comply with.

The prosecution is charging Tomas with a count of murder, read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The prosecution alleges that on 26 March, Tomas intentionally and unlawfully killed Joleinge by slitting her throat with a knife in Windhoek’s informal settlement of Okuryangava.

Joleinge is said to have been Tomas’ ex-lover and mother to his two children.

It is alleged that on the date of the incident, Tomas requested to have a private conversation with Joleinge. Joleinge was allegedly at her rented room at Oneleyiwa location in Okuryangava, Katutura.

The former couple allegedly moved behind the shack as per Tomas’ request to have their talk but Tomas then slit Joleinge’s throat and fled the scene.

Tomas was seen by eyewitnesses allegedly carrying a container under his arm, believed to be battery acid.

According to police reports, Tomas was found in his shack in a critical state. It is believed that he had consumed battery acid in an attempt to commit suicide.



2019-12-12 07:41:21 | 5 hours ago