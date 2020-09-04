Alleged Westlane robbers to have their day in court Maria Amakali Courts & Crime Khomas

Three of six men who denied having a hand in the armed robbery that took place nearly three years ago at Westlane Lifestyle Centre in Windhoek will be going on trial in October.

The prosecution and the defence team agreed to have the trial hearing on 29 and 30 October.

In November 2017, the Namibian Police arrested South African nationals Lucas Ndlovu (39), Mthokozisi Kubeka (30), Vincent Martin Khumalo (44) and Vusi David (40) and Zimbabweans Shane Moyo (26) and Sibusiso Mguni (35) in connection to the robbery at the shopping centre.

Ndlovu, Kubeka, Khumalo admitted guilt and were found guilty as charged by the court.

However, Moyo, David and Mguni denied guilt to the charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and pointing of a firearm, as well as violations of the Immigration Control Act. Thus, they are expected to stand trial.

In their absence this week, magistrate Surita Savage had postponed their case to 2 September for the court to decide when their trial will start.

This comes after the court was informed by prosecutor Menencia Hinda that the accused were not present at court due to the outbreak of Covid-19 at Windhoek Correctional Facility where they are being detained.

Moyo, David and Mguni are expected to give answers to what transpired at an armed robbery incident that took place at Westlane shopping complex, Windhoek, on 13 November 2017.

Police reports at the time stated that the group allegedly ambushed a G4S crewman at Westlane, who was busy opening a cash-in-transit vehicle to load money.

One of the suspects allegedly shot through the vehicle window and grabbed one of the G4S guards. After the ordeal, the group fled the scene in a Toyota Etios, an Audi and a Lexus with foreign plate numbers.

All vehicles have since been impounded. Upon their arrest, the group was found in possession of N$336 000 and US$6 500 (N$109 005).

According to Ndlovu’s admission of guilt testimony, they worked with an employee from the security company and two women who worked at the shopping centre.

Ndlovu testified that he, Kubeka, Khumalo and Buthelezi arrived in Namibia from South Africa on 11 November 2017 on the invitation of a woman who resides in Windhoek to carry out the heist.

The woman allegedly also invited a G4S security guard to be part of the robbery.





