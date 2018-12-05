Alternative payment methods as cheques are phased out

WINDHOEK - As per the Payments Association of Namibia Public Notice on 16 November 2018, and the Bankers’ Association of Namibia’s notice, cheques as a payment method in Namibia will no longer be accepted as of 30 June 2019.

“We would also like to advise customers that as of 30 June 2019, cheques issued and acquired on behalf of FNB account holders will not be accepted as a means of payment anymore. Customers are, therefore, advised to manage their respective cheque issuing and acquiring in such a way to gradually wind the process down over the few months leading up to 30 June 2019,” said Louis Potgieter, FNB Chief Operations Officer.

FNB Namibia, however, offers business and agricultural customers, as well as consumers a great variety of payment methods with which they can conduct their banking.

“We know that these electronic and digital methods will be of great advantage to our customers in terms of saving time, saving money, and being extremely secure,” added Potgieter.

Online banking, cellphone banking, and the FNB App are but some of the payment solutions recommended to our Agri customers, with the bonus of carrying no monthly subscription fees. Farmers, for example, can purchase their chosen bull at an auction via cellphone banking, and would also able to pay their workers by creating eWallets for them, or loading them as monthly beneficiaries. The workers can then withdraw their funds when in town.

“We also encourage our customers to make use of card payments, online banking, the FNB App, ATM banking, and Cellphone banking. These options pave the way for all banking needs–whether business or consumer, from payments to viewing balances, creating scheduled payments changing PIN, foreign exchange transactions, Geo payments and making transfers–to name but a few. Electronic channels are much more cost effective, and they truly support convenience, as banking can be done whenever and wherever. All these channels are very safe and secure, and customers can rest assured that their money is well protected.”

“Our customers, when adopting this digital behaviour, will be entitled to FNB rewards, which pays cash back directly into a linked savings pocket. It is a win-win for all,” concluded Potgieter.

