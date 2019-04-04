Amarongo, Titus reign supreme at Squash Doubles Open

WINDHOEK - Buccaneers squash duo Immanuel Amarongo and Angelo Titus won the men’s Wanderers Squash Doubles Open held in the capital recently, taking the trophy for the second time in a space of three years.

The two-day tournament included ladies’ doubles, mixed doubles and men’s doubles. The intense tournament had players take part in more than 10 matches each, different from a singles tournament which just has four

matches.

Tournament favourites Max Endjala and company lost out in the semifinals, being outwitted by a strong Walvis Bay contingent. In the final, Cecil Humphries and Leslie Bosman gave Titus and Amarongo a run for their money as they did not give their adversaries an easy victory which ended 3-1.

“We kept on playing long rallies, which made some of our opponents tired and it worked in our favour in the end,’’said Titus.

The tournament attracted 12 men’s teams, 10 mix teams and four ladies teams. The players who participated in the competition used the platform to prepare for a busy squash calendar. The doubles open has seen incredible growth and serves players well as more singles tournaments are lined up.

The results are as follows:

Ladies Doubles:

1st- Adri Lambert & Isabel Schnoor

2nd- Delia & Dene v Zyl

3rd- Elmarie Kotze & Carla Nortje

Mixed Doubles:

1st- Max Endjala & Adri Lambert

2nd- Morne v Zyl & Delia v Zyl

3rd- Steven Berry & Isabel Schoor

Mens Doubles:

1st- Angelo Titus & Immanuel Amarongo

2nd- Cecil Humphries & Leslie Bosman

3rd- Steven & Nicholas Berry



2019-04-04 09:39:58 2 hours ago