Ambassador clarifies luggage issue Paheja Siririka National Khomas

Namibian Ambassador to Cuba Samuel /Goagoseb this week dismissed claims that only selected luggage meant for students in Cuba were taken along on a South African humanitarian flight last week. According to the diplomat, he and five stranded Cuban nationals were picked up by the plane, which was facilitated by the South African government. The plane was also able to take with cargo of the Namibian embassy in Cuba and essential goods for about 250 Namibian students. “The bottom line is that the plane is a humanitarian initiative of the South African government to take supplies to Cuba. They were kind enough to stop over in Namibia to give a lift to those of us who were stranded in Namibia.

The students’ cargo was a bulk cargo for about 250 students, times 20kg – not to speak of the volume,” stated /Goagoseb. “The embassy wishes to put it on record that due to limited space on the South African charter flight, most students’ bags could not be accommodated and was, therefore, returned to the Ministry of Health and Social Services’ storage facility.” He said the Namibian government is making effort to assist and that the embassy should not be blamed, as it was not responsible for the coordination of this well-intended effort on the part of the government.

“All insinuations and allegations are uncalled for and can be verified with those who were directly coordinating,” he said. The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation apologised for any inconvenience this might have caused to the parents and affected students. Addressing the media on Monday, President Hage Geingob said he was in no position to provide clarity or answers on the status of the cargo that was left behind but was notified by the line ministry that plans are underway to look for another flight to transport the goods to Cuba. “The South Africans were doing us a favour and that is not on my level to answer. The plane was full and I was told some goods were left behind,” Geingob further said.

2020-07-08 09:41:36 | 43 minutes ago