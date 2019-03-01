An album for independence anniversary

WINDHOEK-Female vocalist, Maria Immanuel popularly known as ML, who has been making waves over the past years in the music industry, reveals this week that she is releasing an Independence Day album to drop on the Independence Day, March 21.

Titled Independence Day, the album will be out on digital platforms, while the hard copies will be available at a media launch the first week of April in the capital. “I did some songs that are celebrating Namibia and also tributes to Namibia’s historical events such as Cassinga and one song for the president. I started getting pressure from the people who wanted to have the music on a CD. so I decided to put an album together, which aims to celebrate our freedom as a people, but also to remind us that as much as we are free, we still have a lot to do, considering the fact that there is so much going on in the country such as unemployment, violent crimes and poverty,” ML explains the project.

ML adds that the album is also about giving young people opportunities as opposed to grandparents back in apartheid era. “I wanted a title which could captivate the attention of who we are and where we are going. So my music features socio-economic issues we are experiencing in the country,” she says. On this album, ML says music lovers can expect creativity, dance moves and definitely strong message, which is inspirational but also fun. Although not sure how many songs are going to be on the album, she says she is looking at 14 tracks. “My last album had 18 tracks and I don’t want to get there this time around,” explains ML.

She is featuring big guns in the industry such as Mappz, Neslow, Exit, Miss Rose, Vikta Juicboy and Tuko. She also worked with international stars such as FiFi B from Botswana and Dj Crucial from South Africa. Some of the hit songs expected from the album are Shimbungu, which talks about someone who has been given a leadership role to effect change but they are involved in corruption and as result is robbing the nation of its development. Another, Dr. Hage Geingob the President, celebrates the president of the country and teaches young children to know who their president is. However, it also amplifies the proverbial presidential Namibian house, which the president is passionate about, One Namibia, One House.

Despite her debut album, The Diplomat, which was released last year, ML has been a big part of the Namibian music industry for over a decade. She served not only as a manager to some of the biggest musicians in the country such as Exit and Mushe, but also played a crucial role behind a number of big musical releases over the years. Her featuring on one of Exit’s earlier hit songs, Go to Malawi, no doubt contributed to the song’s popularity. With her debut, ML gracefully stepped from behind the scenes to claim her rightful place amongst Namibia’s music greats - putting together a compilation that was widely received with positive critique from all sectors of the Industry.

On The Diplomat as well as all the subsequent singles, she has released or featured such as These Beats featuring Vikta Juiceboy, that has been on number one spot and most downloaded song on Namibia music website, on as a newly rebranded vocalist, ML reveals her unique vocal skills and lyrical prowess. Nevertheless, most importantly, her ability to easily go from feel good tracks to songs that are rich in messages addressing socio-economic issues affecting Namibians and Africans at large.ML describes her music as inspiring and national building because it “has that tiny bit of patriotism and identity”.

