Andjaba to act as minister of education

WINDHOEK – Seasoned diplomat and current Minister of Presidential Affairs Martin Andjaba has been appointed as acting Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, State House announced yesterday.

The appointment of Andjaba, Namibia’s former permanent representative to the United Nations, follows the resignation of Katrina Hanse-Himarwa on Tuesday after being convicted of corruption in the Windhoek High Court on Monday.

Judge Christi Liebenberg found Hanse-Himarwa guilty of having corruptly used her previous office as governor of the Hardap Region.

Presidential press secretary Alfredo Hengari in a media statement yesterday said: “With seven months left before the end of term of the current government, coupled with the rights of Honourable Hanse-Himarwa under Article 47(2)(a) of the Namibian Constitution, President Geingob has decided not to appoint a new Minister in the Education, Arts and Culture portfolio.”

However, Hengari said, Andjaba will assume all statutory functions of the Minister of Education, Arts and Culture as acting minister, while Anna Nghipondoka will remain the ministry’s deputy minister.

“President Geingob has wished him well in executing assigned tasks in his new portfolio,” Hengari said.

Andjaba, a career diplomat, served as the government’s chief of protocol after independence. In 2010, Andjaba was appointed by then President Hifikepunye Pohamba as an ambassador to the U.S. to replace Patrick Nandago, who was appointed home affairs permanent secretary.

During Namibia’s two-year tenure on the United Nations Security Council, Andjaba served as President of the Security Council in August 1999 and October 2000. He also led a UN delegation to East Timor.

2019-07-11 08:31:24 5 hours ago