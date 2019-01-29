Angolan in custody for defiling girl, 8

WINDHOEK - The Omusati regional police has expressed concern about the incident in which an eight-year-old girl was allegedly brutally raped by a 29-year-domestic man of Angolan origin at Oshimanangombe village in Omusati Region.

Warrant Officer Anna Kunga the police spokesperson for Omusati Region said the

alleged defilement of the minor girl occurred last week during the night at unknown time at Oshimanangombe village in the Ruacana Constituency.

According to information availed to the police by the victim, the suspect told the minor girl to go with him to his sleeping room where he allegedly proceeded to remove her panty and forcefully had sexual intercourse with the minor.

The suspect, Martinho Mutyimba Tenete who lives at Jason Ndumbu ‘s house is originally from Eheke village in Angola has appeared before court yesterday at Outapi.

Last October, another Angolan national was nabbed by Omusati police for alleged sexual crime that happened at Omundjalala village behind Olufuko area in Outapi Constituency.

Omusati regional police spokesperson Inspector Lineekela Shikongo last year informed that the suspect followed the victim while she was on her way from Anamulenge Open Market, grabbed her from behind, held her neck, wrestled her to the ground and forced her to have sexual intercourse with him.

2019-01-29 09:34:29 10 hours ago