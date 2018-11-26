Angolan man commits suicide at Bunya

BUNYA - Angolan man, identified as Francisco Tchivambo, 30, from Sofwe village in Angola committed suicide by hanging himself with palm leaves on a tree on Saturday.

His body was found hanging on a tree at Bunya village on Saturday morning, police confirmed.

Tchivambo usually crosses the Kavango River to visit his wife, who lives on the Namibian side of Bunya village.

“He was discovered dead on the spot, but the cause of suicide is unknown, as no suicide note was left behind,” confirmed the Kavango West Region’s NamPol Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mutonga Mbumba, on Saturday.

“According to the information obtained from the deceased’s wife, Mariana Haindere, the deceased once attempted to commit suicide in Angola, while he was under the influence of alcohol.

“The deceased’s body is at Bunya mortuary, pending post-mortem examinations. The next of kin have been informed,” Mbumba noted.

2018-11-26 09:12:26 1 months ago