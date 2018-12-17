Angolan mother detained for infanticide

Loide Jason

WINDHOEK - A seven-month-old baby girl died instantly after her biological mother allegedly hit her head three times against a concrete bench, which is inside her homestead. She allegedly also threw the hapless infant over the boundary wall last Thursday in an incident that has shocked her neighbours.



The incident happened at Onoolongo village in the Oshikuku Constituency in the Omusati Region.

Confirming the incident, police Warrant Officer Anna Kunga said the victim was found lying on the ground by the police officers who attended the incident.



“The victim was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and she died the next day. The suspect is admitted at the psychiatric ward as she was very aggressive at the time of the incident,” said Kunga.



She said both the suspect and victim were taken to the Oshikuku hospital and later transferred to Oshakati State Hospital.

The suspect was admitted at the mental illness Ward 16 at Oshakati hospital.



She was later arrested and currently detained at Onandjamba police cells. She is expected to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court today.

The deceased has been identified as Epifania Nashiningwe Linus, her body is at Oshakati police mortuary and a postmortem will also be conducted today according to the police. The suspect is a 31-year old woman from Ombandja in Angola.

