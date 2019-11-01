Angolans nabbed with stolen gadgets

WINDHOEK – The Windhoek City Police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old Angolan national for being in possession of suspected stolen laptops and cellphones.

The suspect had seven different laptops and five cellphones.

The City Police also arrested another Angolan national who re-programmes these devices as they are locked and need new passwords.

According to City Police Senior Superintendent Gerry Shikesho, they have been observing the suspect who has been here for a week and half and police operations confirmed that he is buying stolen electronics especially cellphones, I-pads and laptops.

Shikesho stated the suspect re-sells these items in his country of origin. The officer said they found the suspect with a gadget-shopping list of items he must buy from the street market.

“The reason we are serious about this kind of dealing is as long as this market exists, housebreaking and robbery will simply go up because there are people who can make a quick buck from the street,” stated Shikesho.

He added that through their interrogation, it became apparent that when there is a housebreaking where items are stolen-there are people who buy these stolen goods where the robbers goes to.

“Immediately when there is a housebreaking and devices are stolen, the robbers contact the buyer…it is a network,” explained Shikesho.



