Annual Sports Awards tomorrow in Swakop

WINDHOEK – The 2018 edition of the annual Namibia Sports Awards will tomorrow take centre stage at Swakopmund, where the country’s crème de la crème sports personalities will be rewarded for their hard work and efforts.

This year’s awards, which mark the 15th edition and boast no less than 14 categories in total, will be held tomorrow at The Dome in the coastal town under the theme ‘All-star night driven by the passion to win’.

It will be the first time that the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) hosts the awards outside Windhoek since the event’s conception 15 years ago, and during the launch of the awards a few weeks ago the NSC said the decision to host the awards in Swakopmund was aimed at bringing all Namibians under one roof to celebrate and honour the country’s top sports personalities.

Electricity distributor at the coast Erongo Red will sponsor the Erongo Red People’s Choice Sports Star award, which was voted for by the public through an SMS line by sending a PC and the name of the athlete for nomination to 33033. One SMS cost N$2.00. In 2017, professional boxer Julius Indongo won the Sports Achiever of the Year award as well as Sportsman of the Year award. Marathon runner Helalia Johannes took home the Sportswoman of the Year trophy.

The nominees are as follows:

Coach of the Year

Barbara Fernandez Veitia - Namibia Paralympic Committee

Robert Kaxuxuena - Athletics

Tobias Nashilongo - Professional Boxing

Sports Development Programme of the Year

NFA Galz and Goals

Kids on Bikes Cycling (also nominated last year)

Rugby Development Programme

Junior Sportsman of the Year

Adriaan Grobler - Archery

Allexander Muller - Cycling

Lance Potgieter - Gymnastics (also nominated last year)

Junior Sportsman with Disability of the Year

Alfredo Bernado - Athletics

Bradley Murere - Athletics

Dian Jansen - Javelin and Shot Put (won last year)

Junior Sportswoman of the Year

Carene van Zyl - Gymnastics

Kiana Cormack - Hockey

Quinn Redding - Archery

Junior Sportswoman with Disability of the Year

Beatha Hausiku - Athletics

Emilia Musenge - Athletics

Sportsman of the Year

Likius Nande - Golf

Jonas Junius - Amateur Boxing

Tristan de Lange - Cycling

Sportsman with Disability of the Year

Ananias Shikongo - Athletics (also nominated last year)

Johannes Nambala - Athletics (won last year)

Sportswoman of the Year

Helalia Johannes - Athletics

Magreth Mengo - Indoor Hockey

Natascha Rottcher - Water Ski

Sportswoman with Disability of the Year

Johanna Benson - Athletics (also nominated last year)

Lahja Ishitile - Athletics (won last year)

Sylvia Shivolo - Shot Put and Discus

Sports Team of the Year

Senior Rugby (also nominated last year)

Senior Women’s Indoor Hockey (also nominated last year)

Junior Men’s Inline Hockey

Umpire/Referee of the Year

Patrick Esterhuizen - Professional Boxing

Jamal Madiane - Gymnastics

Berthold Karumendu - Athletics

Sports Journalist of the Year

Limba Mupetami - Namibian Sun

Sheefeni Nicodemus - The Namibian

Hesron Kapanga – Nampa

