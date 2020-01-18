Anti-bribery protesters loot chicken farm

RUSTENBURG - Protesters on Thursday made off with chicken and eggs worth over K40 million after storming onto Mpingu Breeder Farm along the Mchinji-Lilongwe main road in Lilongwe, Malawi24 reported on Friday.

The attack occurred during a Human Rights Defenders Coalition protest demanding the Anti-Corruption Bureau release the names of those who allegedly attempted to bribe constitutional court judges overseeing a legal challenge to the re-election in 2019 of President Peter Mutharika.

Risk and loss control manager for Central Poultry, Benson Chirwa told the media that hundreds of people overpowered their security guards and other farm employees to gain access into the breeder houses.

- NAMPA / ANA

2020-01-18 19:19:33 | 4 days ago