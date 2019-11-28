Apprehensive of EVMs - Itula casts his vote Loide Jason National Khomas

WINDHOEK - Independent Presidential candidate Dr Panduleni Itula, said he remains apprehensive of the electoral voting machines (EVMs) although he cast his ballot through an EVM.

Clad in a trademark two-piece suit and a tie, Itula cast his vote at Mandume Primary School in Katutura yesterday morning.

He made these remarks shortly after his arrival at the polling station during an interview with journalists.

“I objected the machines but have to do what is in the law. The judges have decided that it is a rule of law and I have respect for the rule of law. When you press the button on that machine, the red light comes on but you don’t know where the vote is going, whether it is going to Itula box or Venaani box. You just don’t know. But the law is the law,” explained Dr Itula. Itula who first toured around the venue, said the polling station is close to the church where he and his wife got married.

He further claimed that with the EVMs, when people cast their votes, there is no guarantee the votes have gone to the right person that is voted for.

A panel of three judges yesterday morning in the Windhoek High Court dismissed an appeal lodged by Itula against Monday’s electoral tribunal ruling on the use of EVMs in yesterday general elections. The application was struck from roll as it lacked urgency.

The independent candidate later rushed out that he has no personal issues with the Head of State, saying he is still his comrade because he has voted for him during the previous elections in 2014, but this time around, he will differ with him.

