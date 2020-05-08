Artists donate to charity Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

×

Musician and media personality Joseph Ailonga, known as Jossy Jossy, as well as singer and songwriter Taylor Jaye, in collaboration with Undenge Investment, donated goods to care centres as part of their pledge to give back to their community and support those who are unable to help themselves.

The care centres assisted so far are Prayer House of God Orphanage, situated in the Havana informal settlement, which houses about 19 children aged between one and 14 years old; Care Foundation, situated in Shandumabala, which houses about 20 people aged from six months to 31 year olds.

The team said they are perusing through a list of centres to identify another care centre and if all goes well, maybe two centres will receive some assistance this weekend by supplying them with toilet paper rolls, dippers for the little ones and many other essentials with snacks in between.

The former radio personality, who has been running his Lockdown Nights with Jossy on social media, invited Taylor Jaye when she went to one of the sessions, prompting her to contribute to the course.

“We want to drive Namibians to assists other Namibians and also urge more entities to join and aid where they can,” said the duo.

First Lady First, a foundation by Taylor Jaye, chipped in with a pledge of N$10 000 and inclusive of that was food essentials and other things they need. “We decided to give N$2 000 of that amount to each care centre to assist in things they need. We have noticed the dire need of electricity and we will try to work and acquire solar panels,” stated Taylor Jaye.

She also mentioned that kids need masks and anyone who would like to assist may contribute to that. “As you can see, these little ones don’t have masks, so assistance shouldn’t only focus on food but on other essentials, which can empower them as well,” insisted Taylor Jaye.

Prayer House of God Orphanage has pianos; the team also hinted on musical instruments to be donated since it may house some of the best talents in the country. “We stand a good chance of having the best musicians, composers and instrumentalists from this place, so maybe we should also tap into other types of donations like drums, guitars or any other instruments,” asserted Jossy Joss.

With different needs set aside, Sylvia Taapopi (74) of Care Foundation was thankful for the gesture the team surprisingly brought them. “This foundation has been in existence for 44 years and our main issue is food; we need food right now and I also see that our soap is running out,” Taapopi told Entertainment Now! – psiririka@nepc.co.na

2020-05-08 10:00:08 | 2 days ago