Ausspannplatz shootout robbery trial deferred to 2020

WINDHOEK – The trial of five men who stand accused of a deadly armed robbery in Windhoek nearly a decade ago is scheduled to start in January 2020.

The group’s case was on the court roll for fixing of a trial date when the accused made their appearance in Windhoek Regional Court last week. The gang is made up of: Titus Shooya (42), Lisia Amwaama (43), Nande Valombola (36), Jerobeam Johannes (46) and Christian Killi Edward (54).

Magistrate Elina Nandago scheduled the trial of Shooya and his co-accused to January 1, 2020. The accused are currently on bail ranging between N$10 000 and N$20 000. The court extended the bail of all the accused with a warning until their next scheduled appearance in court.

Shooya and his co-accused are expected to stand trial on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and possession of firearms without a licence.

The charges emanate from a deadly shooting that occurred at a bar and gambling house in Windhoek’s Ausspannplatz area on April 2, 2009. It is alleged Shooya and his co-accused stole N$20 000 from the bar on the date in question.

The group allegedly tried to flee the scene but did not get far before police officers arrived on the scene. A deadly exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the death of two suspected robbers.

Another two suspected robbers were wounded. Tuhafeni Kakololo (39), who had a previous conviction for armed robbery, and David Ndume (25) were killed in the shootout while Johannes and Edward were wounded.

Johannes and Edward spent close to three weeks in hospital before they appeared in court in connection with the crime. The five men all denied guilt when they made their pleas to the charges in Windhoek Regional Court on December 2010.

Defence lawyers Mese Tjituri, Mbanga Siyomunji, Samson Enkali, and Kamwi Kalundu are representing Shooya and his co-accused.

2019-08-19 07:28:06 17 hours ago