AWR-Namibia opens its doors in Keetmanshoop

KEETMANSHOOP - The Adventist World Radio - Namibia (AWR-Namibia) has extended its operations to the southern part of the country, after it recently opened a community radio station in Keetmanshoop. AWR-Namibia is affiliated to the Adventist World Radio, which is owned by the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) and broadcasts in many countries across the world.

The radio station, with the local frequency of 92.9 FM, will be broadcasting in Afrikaans and English, but the AWR-Namibia director Reagan Malumo said that plans are underway to also broadcast in Damara-Nama. He added that the radio station’s objective is to bring hope to the hopeless. Although the radio is owned and funded by the SDA church, which is a non-profit organisation, currently it employs five locals at its Keetmanshoop branch and has a total staff complement of 18 at all its four radio stations across the country.

The broadcaster has also established a radio station at Gobasis, which Malumo says will soon open its doors and employ about two young people. He added that plans are under way to extend broadcast services to all the towns in Namibia.

At the moment listeners in towns like Rundu can tune in to the radio frequency 104.3 FM, while in Otjiwarongo it is 103.4 FM, and the radio stations broadcast in local languages.

Although the headquarters are in Windhoek, current it only broadcasts online at www.adventistradionamibia.org.

*Aron Mushaukwa is an information officer employed by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) based in the Zambezi Region at Katima Mulilo



2019-06-18 10:11:30 8 hours ago