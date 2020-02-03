B2Gold spearheads conservation with 1 000 ounces of gold Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK - B2Gold Corporation last week handed over a ground-breaking donation of 1 000 ounces of Namibian gold representing a monetary value of N$25 million. The donation is meant to spearhead rhino conservation and to support communities that protect the animals. A celebratory launch event at Droombos, Windhoek, was officiated by Bernadette Jagger, deputy minister of environment and tourism, and attended by B2Gold Executives, B2Gold Namibia management, and representatives of the Namibian business and environmental fraternity.

With this donation, B2Gold is producing 1 000 limited-edition Rhino Gold Bars that will be available for sale to investors. On the reverse of the bar, a black rhino mother and calf is represented – symbols of hope for the future of the species. The obverse shows the Namib desert – an evocative and recognisable image strongly associated with Namibia. Bars will be sold at the spot price of gold on the date of sale plus a 15% conservation premium. Bars will be available in 500g, 1 ounce and ½ ounce denominations.

In his speech, Mark Dawe, managing director and country manager for B2Gold Namibia and keen conservationist, explained that proceeds from the sale of the Rhino Gold Bar will be managed by B2Gold and an advisory committee that includes representatives from Save the Rhino Trust Namibia, Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation, Namibia Chamber of Environment, and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

The funds will be used in two ways: A portion of the proceeds will be invested to provide long-term sustainable financing for black rhino conservation, while significant funding will be applied immediately to conservation actions in the field, including support for patrols, intelligence activities, and to rural communities for whom the protection of rhinos is their birth right.

Jagger applauded B2Gold’s efforts and thanked the company for its generous efforts to support rhino conservation and the rhino-based economy.

In his keynote address, Clive Johnson, president and CEO of B2Gold Corp., stated B2Gold is redefining conservation financing. “The donation represents the first time that gold, a natural resource from the ground, is being used to provide sustainable funding to community-backed initiatives for the protection of the iconic black rhino.”



