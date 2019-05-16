BA will need a draw to lift league trophy …as they face Pirates tonight

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) run-away table-toppers Black Africa will tonight need either a win or a draw against struggling traditional rivals Orlando Pirates to lift the coveted league trophy, to end a five year drought.

Africa, who are topping the log with 58 points and only lost twice this season, will tonight square off against Pirates at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in a potential league title decider, which could possibly see Black Africa win the league tonight if they beat Pirates and in a worst-case scenario, a draw for the log leaders will also see them lift the trophy. Mathematically, even if second-placed defending champions African Stars – who are currently seated with 50 points – happened to win all their remaining five games, they will still not catch up with Black Africa who boast a far superior goal difference of 40 goals compared to Stars 17 goals.

All indicators are in favour of Black Africa winning the league tonight against Pirates. At this week’s presser, coach Paulus Shipanga said: “We as BA do not see this as first against last, positions do not matter on derby days. It will be very exciting, as we know that Pirates will come out guns blazing. We are happy to have a game of this magnitude which is also a potential decider of the league,” he said.

Shipanga’s warning salvo was flawless in cautioning Pirates that no stone will be left unturned in tonight derby and that his charges will be ready to salvage nothing but a victorious outcome for the Lively Lions, who last won the league in 2014. – Additional info: Nampa



2019-05-16 11:17:51 3 hours ago