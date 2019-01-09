‘Bacteria water’ threatens opening of dialysis centre in Katima

KATIMA MULILO – The opening of a dialysis centre in Katima Mulilo to provide treatment to patients with renal failure has been put on hold after the town’s water tested positive for bacteria.

The bacteria may be harmful to patients with kidney failure, health authorities here said.

According to studies, water used in the preparation of dialysis fluid or when dialysers are reused should meet the legal standards for drinking water quality.

This is because patients with renal failure are exposed to higher volumes of water in their lifetime than the general population, and contaminated water can directly contaminate their bloodstream.

New Era is informed that the drinking water in Katima Mulilo did not meet the legal standards of safe drinking water when it was sent for laboratory tests in South Africa.

It is for this reason that nephrologist Glendah Kalunga, who wanted to open a dialysis centre in Katima Mulilo, is understood to contemplate shelving the whole plan.

Contacted for comment, deputy mayor of Katima Mulilo Charles Matengu told New Era that he was aware that the water is said to have not met the legal standards as bacteria were detected.

He however argued that the results are tentative, and even if they were not, a better solution can still be found.

“I am aware of the issue, and when the town council resumes next week, we will call for a meeting with all the stakeholders involved. We will also invite Dr Kalunga, I have been in contact with her and she was considering withdrawing, but that is not the solution as alternatively she can set up water tanks where water can still be purified,” said Matengu.

Efforts to get comment from Dr Kalunga proved futile as by the time of going to print she had not yet returned the call after she promised to do

so.



