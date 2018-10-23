Bail conditions scrapped in mob murder

WINDHOEK – The Katutrura Magistrate’s Court yesterday scrapped two bail conditions imposed on 11 men and women who are charged for their alleged involvement in a mob justice attack that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old Congolese refugee in June.

As part of their release on bail, the court had ordered that the accused may not leave the district of Windhoek without the consent of the investigating officer and should report themselves every Friday at Katutura police station. The two conditions have now been removed.

However, the group has been warned not to interfere with ongoing investigations and state witnesses.

It consists of Tangeni Desmond Mushimba, 20, Helena Matheus, 25, Merriam Ndapewa Kahiriri, 24, Meriam Ndameshime, 30, Natangue Nashindengo, 19, Knowledge Meitvere, 27, Aron Tupueawa Kamanda, 27, George Mathupi, 19, Charles Kambelela, 18, Moses Shapwa Heita, 22 and Teofelus Heita, 24.

The prosecution is charging Mushimba and his co-accused with a count of murder respectively for what it deems as unlawful and intentional killing. According to court documents, the group killed Congolese refugee Valentin Tshitamungi, 27, by allegedly beating and kicking him all over his body. Tshitamungi later succumbed to the injuries in hospital. The incident occurred on June 12 near Katutura. According to police reports at the time, it is suspected that Tshitamungi had robbed someone of his/her money and fled the scene. As a result of him attempting to flee with his victim’s money, members of the public pursued him, eventually catching up and assaulting him to death. All this occurred following the robbery victim’s plea for help.

During court proceedings, state prosecutor Idda Itembu informed the court that investigations into the murder case have not yet been finalised and thus the court should postpone the matter to allow the police sufficient time to complete the investigations.

Magistrate Joahannes Shuuveni gave an order to postpone the case finally for further police investigations as opposed to the request by the defence attorneys to have the case struck from the court roll.

Mushimba and his co-accused are currently on bail of N$3000 respectively and their bail was extended until their scheduled appearance in court on January 31, 2019.

