Bank Windhoek and Farm Windhoek Fitness readies for trail runners

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek in partnership with Farm Windhoek Fitness will host the second Dusk and Dawn Stage Trail Run on Friday and Saturday in Windhoek. The two-day event aims to challenge experienced trail runners with back-to-back runs at the IJG Trails.

A year-old athletic initiative started by Willem van Greunen and Jaco van den Berg, the maiden Dusk and Dawn Run was the first ever two-day stage trail run staged in Windhoek.

“This confirms Farm Windhoek Fitness’ reputation of introducing unique and innovative trail running experiences. Those who participated in 2018 insisted that this should become an annual event and Bank Windhoek gladly came on board to ensure that we host another exciting one this coming weekend,” said Van Greunen.

Participants who would like to take part for fun and those who are new to trail running, are also encouraged to show up in numbers. Partakers who do not want to compete in a category can enter any of the stage runs on either or both days, except for the 26-kilometre run.

Also, participants should not enter the 18 kilometres or 26 kilometres stages if they intend to only hike.

“Just like any other form of exercise, trail running relaxes the mind and strengthens the body muscles. It also allows any participant to experience the beauty of nature in an oxygen-rich environment free from daily pollutants such as carbon dioxide. We look forward to an exciting event,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

This year’s category winners will each receive custom handmade medals created by Arnold Tjihuiko from Hakahana Arts Hub. Food and drinks stalls will be available on both days.

The participants will compete in the following categories:

• Scout: four kilometres (Dusk Stage) and nine kilometres (Dawn Stage)

• Adventurer: nine kilometres (Dusk Stage) and 18 kilometres (Dawn Stage)

• Great Explorer: 18 kilometres (Dusk Stage) and 26 kilometres (Dawn Stage)

Entries are available at Webscorer website’s Event Registration page, at www.webscorer.com or send an email to farmwhkfitness@gmail.com. Entries close tomorrow, February 27.

