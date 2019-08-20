Bank Windhoek and IFC introduce complimentary green building software

WINDHOEK - On Thursday, August 15, Bank Windhoek and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) jointly introduced the free to use EDGE (“Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies”) green building certification system for emerging markets to its clients and stakeholders in the construction industry.

Developed and created by the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, EDGE is a measurable way for builders to optimise their designs, leading to a more investment-worthy and marketable product.

The session also highlighted Bank Windhoek’s Green Bond as a sustainable form of financing to finance projects that meet EDGE certification.

The longstanding partnership between the IFC and Bank Windhoek reached new heights in December 2018 when the parties collaborated to develop the Bank’s Green Bond Framework for the Green Bond. The Bank obtained additional sources of funding for its green lending activities by raising funds in the debt market through a local Green Bond issuance, of which the proceeds will be used solely to finance eligible green projects and assets throughout Namibia.

“By using the EDGE software and obtaining the required certification, developers can submit their finance proposals with the peace of mind that it meets international standards for building green,” said Ruan Bestbier, Sales and Sustainability Analyst at Bank Windhoek.

“A green building, also known as green construction or sustainable building, is the practice of creating structures and using processes that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient throughout a building’s life-cycle.

“The complementary EDGE software tool for green buildings enables the user to determine the ideal technical solutions to reduce environmental impacts while capturing upfront costs and projected operational savings, within a local climate context. Within minutes, a building designer can determine the optimum combination of design strategies for the best return on investment,” said Bestbier.

“Based on a building’s parameters, the EDGE software discovers energy- and money-saving design opportunities through region-specific and use-based analysis. As a free design tool, EDGE presents hypothetical costs, savings and payback periods for green building measures such as low-flow taps and solar connectors, helping developers and buildings make the business case for green building,” said Lenore Cairncross, Green Building Lead for Africa at the IFC.

EDGE is a green building certification system that allows design teams and project owners to assess the most cost-effective ways to incorporate energy and water saving options into homes, hotels, hospitals, offices and retail spaces.

“Projects that achieve a 20 percent projected reduction in use of energy, water and embodied energy in materials compared to conventional buildings are eligible for EDGE certification. Certification is offered at a modest cost by Green Business Certification Inc in order to validate project achievement for financial and community stakeholders,” said Cairncross.

“Bank Windhoek believes that by investing in and promoting sustainable green projects, we are making a concerted contribution to bring development and positive change to Namibia,” Bestbier said.

