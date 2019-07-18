Bank Windhoek appoints Moody as head of CSI, Sponsorship and Events

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek has appointed Bronwyn Moody as its new Head of Corporate Social Investments (CSI), Sponsorship and Events, effective Thursday, August 1, 2019.

In her new role, she will be responsible to drive Bank Windhoek’s overall strategic implementation of corporate social investments, sponsorships, events and stakeholder engagement.

Moody first joined Bank Windhoek in 2014 as a Communications Practitioner tasked with Corporate Social Investment and Stakeholder Engagement. In this position, she was responsible for the administration of the Bank’s Investment Funds and its stakeholder engagement functions.

With over 10 years’ experience in the financial sector’s corporate communications sphere, Moody has developed a passion for assisting organisations build and nurture relationships with its stakeholders. “It is against this background that Bank Windhoek believes that Moody will take up this challenge with the drive and enthusiasm,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services Jacquiline Pack.

Moody holds a Bachelor of Communications Degree obtained from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust). She is currently busy with the Capricorn Group Management Development Programme, offered through the University of Stellenbosch Business School. She has completed a variety of short courses in bookkeeping, accounting, public relations, media writing and presentation skills and stakeholder engagement management training.

“The Bank wishes her the best in her new role,” concluded Pack.



