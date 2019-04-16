Bank Windhoek brings local talent together to create ‘Journeying Together’ 

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek launched a new television campaign ‘Journeying Together’ last Thursday in Windhoek. The campaign focuses on the Bank’s robust, trusted and lasting relationships with its customers that have spanned the past 37 years. ’Journeying Together‘ tells stories of ordinary Namibians at different stages of their lives and Bank Windhoek, a wholly owned Namibian bank, that strives to support all Namibians, no matter their journey.

In producing the television commercials, the Bank was deliberate in collaborating with only local marketing, advertising and entertainment industry experts to bring the campaign to life. “It is very important for us to tell everyday stories that Namibian audiences can relate to. More importantly, we needed to showcase that Namibian skill and talent can capture these stories beautifully for television and cinema,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

Local photography company, CreativeLAB and PageTen Productions joined forces with Bank Windhoek’s in-house Creative Services team to create the campaign.

The campaign comprises of television, radio and print advertisements as well as digital advertising; a revamped website; an additional element of the Bank Windhoek ‘Journeying Together’ Campaign is a revamped and visually appealing website with seamless navigation.

As with the television production, Bank Windhoek enlisted the services of a local web development company.

Newly added features include: find a Branch or Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) via Google Maps; apply online, making it easier for customers to apply for products in the comfort of their home or offices; instant customer satisfaction survey for customers to provide the Bank with service delivery feedback; a live exchange rate feed, which also indicates the Capricorn Group Share price; and calculators, which enable customers to understand repayments on loans and interest or dividends, earned on investments.

The ‘Journeying Together’ television campaign started flighting on DStv and NBC from last Friday. “Bank Windhoek’s purpose is to be a catalyst of sustainable opportunities. We believe that the ‘Journeying Together’ campaign showcases how important relationships are, and by helping individuals and communities reach their full potential, we illustrate how powerful partnerships can be,” concluded Pack.

