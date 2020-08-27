Bank Windhoek installs first cash deposit ATM Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Bank Windhoek recently installed its first cash deposit automated teller machine (ATM) at its Katutura branch in Windhoek.

In its pilot phase, the cash deposit ATM is a self-service terminal that will allow customers to make deposits and payment transactions by cash to any Bank Windhoek account holder countrywide, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week.

The bank’s cash deposit ATM will als offer services such as prepaid purchases and EasyWallet withdrawals which, as is standard with all Bank Windhoek ATMs, will be available in eight language options including English, Afrikaans, Damara/Nama, German, Otjiherero, Oshiwambo, Rukwangali and Silozi.

“As a wholly-owned Namibian financial institution, we have heard our stakeholders’ and customers’ call to allow them the convenience of depositing cash at an ATM,” said Bank Windhoek’s Chief Operating Officer, Franco Pretorius, who was also the first to make use of the new cash deposit ATM. “Although these innovations are in its first phase, we can assure the rest of the country that once everything is in place, the cash deposit ATM will be rolled out countrywide to enhance our customers’ user experience.”

The introduction of the cash deposit ATM follows the upgrade of Bank Windhoek’s ATMs with the addition of more language options in 2018 and the refurbishment of the ATM’s to a new vibrant look and feel, which took place in 2017. “These upgrades over the years, are in line with our objective of adapting to the Bank’s corporate identity with new animated screens to ensure a world-class experience. And we are delighted to announce that our customers can look forward to more innovative ways of banking in the future,” said Pretorius.

Pretorius concluded that this new value-add to the Bank’s ATMs does not only signal the exciting journey ahead but is an affirmation of Bank Windhoek’s promise to offer exceptional customer experiences. Bank Windhoek’s Katutura branch is at Black Chain Shopping Mall in Windhoek’s Independence Avenue.



