Bank Windhoek, Nust and B360 to prepare graduates for job market

WINDHOEK - After hosting a successful Career Development Workshop earlier this year, Bank Windhoek has again partnered with the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) and B360 Education Partnerships.

The three institutions, will host Nust graduates for two one-week Career Development Workshops, scheduled to take place on Monday, 8 until Friday, 19 July 2019 in Windhoek.

Aimed at coaching graduates on how to prepare themselves for possible employment in a highly competitive job environment, the workshops will expose the students to the skills and knowledge related to preparing of interviews and Curriculum Vitae, motivational letter writing, organisational structure introduction, ethics and governance in addition to business skills, amongst others.

“The graduates we hosted earlier this year, welcomed the initiative as they received training on professional job interview preparedness, convincing application documentation, basic understanding of business functions, project planning and management skills. We will share similar knowledge with the expected attendees. As a responsible corporate citizen, this is Bank Windhoek’s commitment of adding value in the communities in which we operate, especially the Namibian youth,” said Bank Windhoek’s Human Resources Business Partner Manager, Retuura Ballotti.

The Career Development Workshops, will be facilitated by Switzerland-based B360 Education Partnerships, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) comprising a pool of professionals in numerous disciplines such as Business Management, Civil Engineering, Communication, Economics, Finance and Accounting, Human Resources, Journalism, Marketing, Mechanical Engineering, Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development and other career fields.

The invited experts, who have proven experience in lecturing and training at an international level, also share their subject-matter and business-based knowledge and expertise with public and private sector organisations in Southern Africa and Europe. They will expose the graduates to tailor-made assignments in the form of roundtables and workshops.

Bank Windhoek’s Recruitment Manager Chantelle Reid, as well as Ballotti, will join the B360 Education Partnerships facilitators as they expose the graduates to group works, business case presentations and one-on-one job interview training. The Bank Windhoek team will form part of a group of local professionals who will join the B360 Education Partnership and Nust teams to present various modules during the course of the workshops.

“With its interactive approach, we believe that the Career Development Workshops, will stimulate discussions as well as teamwork among the graduates in support of our goals of preparing them for future employment,” concluded Ballotti.

A selected number of graduates will later have a six month internship opportunity at Credit Suisse, a multinational investment bank and financial services company based in Switzerland.



2019-06-21 10:22:13 15 hours ago