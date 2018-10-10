Bar-room row triggered fatal stabbing

WINDHOEK - An argument at a local bar in Otjomuise 3, Windhoek led to a deadly, frenzied knife attack on a 22-year-old man on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Thembaletu Mcdonald Ei-Gowab died after he was fatally stabbed multiple times.

According to police reports, Ei-Gowab and six of his friends were heading home after a night out when they were ambushed by a white Ford Ranger in Windhoek’s informal settlement of Otjomuise 3, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is alleged a Ford Ranger started chasing them and bumped the deceased.

“The vehicle stopped and the occupant of the vehicle started to attack the bumped victim and stabbed him with unknown object in the face to death,” explained Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi.

After the heinous act, the driver got into his car and fled from the scene. The police have indicated that as the 22-year-old suspect was attempting to flee the scene, he got involved in an accident a few metres away from the murder scene.

Prior to the group’s departure from the local bar, it is alleged that they were involved in an argument with fellow customers at the bar.

The 22-year-old suspect has been apprehended and is expected to appear in court as investigations are ongoing in his case.

In an unrelated incident, two men were detained on Sunday at Okatope, Oniipa for the suspicious death of a 2-year-old toddler. The two suspects are the toddler’s father and his brother.

It is further alleged that victim was sleeping with an uncle in the same bed at his

father’s house. Further, is alleged that the father picked up the child in the morning from the uncle’s bed but he alleged that he did not realise that the child was not moving. The child stays with his mother and was there for a weekend. The toddler has been identified as Chavanga Shipandeni Itende.

A case of murder and rape was opened in Aussenkehr, //Kharas Region following a discovery of a woman’s half naked lifeless body. The victim, Patrisia Vihemba Madyumo, 32, was on the ground without underwear and a skirt, with only a T-shirt and jersey on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased was raped and hit on the head with an unknown object. The police are yet to arrest the perpetrator(s) as investigations into the case are ongoing.





2018-10-10 09:12:10 2 months ago