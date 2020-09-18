Being a first-time mom during virus pandemic Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

There are a million lessons out there, yet no one tells you what to expect when you give birth as a first-time mom – much less during a pandemic. I do not have the experience nor story to tell about the journey of being a mother; however, I have friends and acquaintances who have told me their stories and how best to make it work.

In a space where most people around you lost their jobs, businesses going bankrupt and fighting all the means to make ends meet, being a first-time mom has to be the most difficult thing ever because you do not know how to fit yourself into the schedule of your baby.

In the same breath, you are still learning to change diapers and prepare bottles for your little one. It is important to remember to be kind to yourself and remind yourself that you matter too.

Meditate, take a few minutes between showers and the baby’s nap to just sit and listen to soothing music for a while.

It has been said that meditation helps lower anxiety and alleviate stress as well as to boost your self-esteem. While doing so, you can think about the little blessings in your life that bring you joy.

It is also important to remember to bring your creative side to play. While free and your baby is napping, you can start a photo collage of your baby and his or her pictures to help create memories for him when he is older.

It is unfortunate that we have to practice the art of social distancing and your friends might not be as handy as you would need them to be. However, this should not discourage you from reaching out to them when you need assistance. Friends can help lift your spirit and brighten your day.

Reach out, have a zoom call and catch up. Living in a world of technology, one can even plan virtual dates with your friends.

It is also encouraged to do something to help you generate some income while being a mom. This usually involves something that you can do in the comfort of your home.

However, it is important to remember there is no pressure in achieving this because your mental health is just as important. In the end, remember to be kind to yourself.

• Frieda Mukufa’s lifestyle section concentrates on women-related issues and parenting every Friday in the New Era newspaper.

