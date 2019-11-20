Benevolent young Namibian assists vulnerable learners …One school done, 99 more to go New Era Reporter Youth Khomas

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - A young Namibian man has embarked on a project to aid vulnerable learners in 100 schools around the country through the Love and Give Foundation. So far, he has assisted 213 learners by buying them school bags at Onanyalala Primary School in the Omusati Region at a cost of about N$14 000.

Elia Nghitoolwa said the motive for choosing the first school was just by luck. “The reason why I chose Onanyalala Primary School is that a friend that teaches there told me about the hardship some learners face after I notified him about my project. The teacher went back to the school after the first holidays and assessed the needs of the learners, identifying the need of school bags since a majority of them carry books in plastic bags,” Elia informed Youth Corner.

The whole humanitarian idea started in 2014 when Nghitoolwa worked for the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) in Eenhana. “We worked deep in the village and were mostly located at schools where we registered the public. During this time, I noticed how school learners lacked most necessities. What I saw in those schools was not pleasant. I made myself a promise that should I one day find myself in a position where I am financially capable of helping these kids then, I would assist where I can,” he reminisced.

The foundation which was registered this year in September focuses on helping school learners who are struggling with uniforms, shoes, school bags, sanitary pads, and linking abused and traumatised children to psycho-social services.

With the support of his family and those close to him, Nghitoolwa is not only focusing on assisting with the tangible materials but also the mental well-being of the learners. “My sister has a background in psychology, and as such, she has offered her expertise to have learners counselled in cases that might have touched them mentally,” he said.

The 29-year-old works for Rossing Uranium as an operator and funds the foundation himself. “I save for two months and then donate to a school,” he said.

Nghitoolwa pleaded to the final Grade 12 learners to also assist their juniors. “I would like to request those who are in Grade 12 to donate their school shoes, school bags and uniforms to the foundation, so that we can give it to those in need. I beg them not to write on their shirts as we used to,” requested Nghitoolwa.

One of the other aims of embarking on this project is to encourage young learners to take their education seriously. “I did not take my education seriously; thus, I only completed matric. I want to be that ray of hope because growing up, whenever a school trouser was about to tear, our folks would either knit them or buy us a brand new one – but nowadays, it is different. We need to come together and wholeheartedly assist those in need,” concluded Nghitoolwa.

