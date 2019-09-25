Bethany the little Namibian Picasso

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Eleven-year-old Bethany Ludwig who has found her niche in drawing is on her journey of becoming Namibia’s Picasso and her future seems to be bright.

The Grade 5 learner at Elim Primary School who is extremely passionate about drawing told Youth Corner that she started drawing at the age of eight and she never gave up on her talent.

Born and raised in Keetmanshoop, Ludwig said, her work was never inspired by anyone or anything, she was already born a Picasso. Pablo Picasso is probably history’s most recognized child art prodigy, finishing Le Picador, of a man riding a horse in a bullfight, at the age of nine.

The multi-talented young girl says she draws almost every time and every day, especially when she is not busy with her school work and if she’s not drawing, she sings which is her second hobby.

Ludwig has a dream of becoming a fashion designer after completing her studies and she already practices that through her drawings.

Most of Ludwig’s drawings are of beautiful women, dresses and some of Picasso’s work.

The self-proclaimed Picasso encouraged her fellow learners to follow their dreams and never give up on them.

She added, “Dreams don’t work unless you do.”

Ludwig’s mother is very proud of her daughter’s work as she describes her daughter as an extraordinary child. “She eats, sleeps and breathes art. Whatever she does includes art and am very proud of the woman she is growing into,” she smiled, adding that she is very supportive of her child’s dreams.

She said, “I always encourage her to make every other drawing that is to come better than the previous ones. That is the only way she can improve.”

She wishes to see her child grow into a person who respects herself and others irrespective of their creed, gender and age.

She further added that Ludwig should be a person who is honest, hardworking and of a positive frame of mind, someone who never hesitates to help if help is sought, one who enjoys winning but also knows how to accept defeat gracefully. Someone who knows how to laugh at her own mistakes, and to be a good human being.

She advises parents to always support their children’s talents and help them become who they want to be.

