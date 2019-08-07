Bitcoin scam using King TeeDee brand 

WINDHOEK - Various scams have been circulating over the past couple of months using well-known Namibian personalities. Recently, it is alleged that musician Martin Morocky, popularly known by his stage name King TeeDee, has fallen victim to such.

According to public relations firm Poitah Media, it has been alleged that King TeeDee appeared on a local television broadcaster announcing a loop hole, which claims to transform anyone into a millionaire within three to four months.

“It further uses his brand to call on anyone to join a new cryptocurrency auto-trading program called Bitcoin Code. These reports further demonstrate how to become a member and make money over-night, which currently misleads many by using King TeeDee’s brand,” reads a statement from Poiyah Media.

Morocky recently denied his involvement or association with Bitcoin Code and cautioned his supporters to refrain from engaging with the scam. “We would like to make it clear that this link and any allegations on this subject are totally unfounded. We at Mshasho are committed to conducting business in a responsible and transparent manner and I take these allegations very seriously. Thus, we will try to inform as many people as possible to be aware of money-making scams which have robbed many,” the statement continued.

Members of the public are therefore urged to report sources and tip-offs to the police to ensure that fraudsters are stopped immediately. “Any announcements and messages from King TeeDee will only be communicated through verified social media accounts as well as his official public relations agency. Any other sources are part of a scam,” the statement cautioned.



