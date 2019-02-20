Body of crocodile victim retrieved from river

ONGWEDIVA - The body of the boy caught and devoured by a crocodile in Kunene Region was found and retrieved from the river by members of the public who were involved in the search for the victim’s remains.

The body of 17-year-old David Stefanus was retrieved on Monday afternoon, confirmed the police who said the crocodile attack had taken place on Sunday at Otjimuhaka Village in Epupa Constituency.

Police Regional Crime Investigation Coordinator in Omusati, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said the deceased had gone to the river to fetch water.

His next of kin have been informed and the body was transported to Okahao police mortuary for a postmortem.

Meanwhile, police in Omusati Region are investigating a case of rape after a 43-year-old woman was raped by an unknown suspect at Iipumbu village in Oshikuku Constituency on Sunday.

The incident happened around 21h00.

The suspect followed the victim from the cuca shops.

“He allegedly grabbed her from behind, pinned her down and had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent,” said Simeho.

The victim was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the brutal attack.

The police are also investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after an unlicensed driver bumped another car on the Ruacana-Outapi main road on Sunday.

It is alleged the unlicensed driver who was driving from Outapi to Ruacana bumped a vehicle in front of him, which was also headed in the same direction.

Both vehicles allegedly lost control, swayed off the road and overturned.

All three passengers in the unlicensed driver’s car are slightly injured while the driver is seriously injured.

The injured persons were transported to Outapi District Hospital

The driver in the bumped vehicle was not injured.



2019-02-20 09:45:50 1 months ago