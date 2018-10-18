BoN undertakes clean-up campaign

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK - The Bank of Namibia (BoN) last Friday spearheaded a clean-up campaign saying the initiative that involved 120 of its staff and benefited Otjomuise and 8ste Land is in line with its corporate social responsibility.

According to Fillemon Nangonya, BoN’s communications practitioner, the initiative was organised in support of the call by President Hage Geingob on 25 May when he urged all Namibians to adopt the practice of cleaning their immediate environment, stating that cleanliness is fundamental to health and hygiene. “We are pleased to be aligned with this important national campaign of ensuring a clean environment that is conducive for all,” he said.

The clean-up campaign was led by Governor of the Bank Iipumbu Shiimi who emphasised that maintaining a clean environment is a good investment in health promotion, adding that “it ensures a healthy and productive citizenry that are able to contribute in a maximum way to the country’s development while improving labour productivity.”

He further appealed to BoN staff members and the community to turn this initiative into a habit and continue to clean up the environment in their private capacity wherever they find themselves.

Shiimi said Namibia can only attract more tourists if it preserves its fauna and flora with the pristine environment for which it is renowned as word-class tourist destination.

He said “a clean environment benefits everyone as it contributes to economic development while uplifting the living standard of all citizens.”

At the same occasion, the Bank in recognition of the coinciding National Arbor Day, which serves to raise global awareness on the importance of all types of trees and forestry, also made charity donations of five fruit trees which they planted at the Mammadu Centre, an after-school centre taking care of about 64 children from the surrounding community.

Shiimi further commended the management of Mammadu Centre for their great efforts in providing Early Childhood Development to children, as well as income-generating opportunities to women in the low-income community.

Also in attendance was John Shaalukeni, a Constituency Development Committee member who applauded the Bank for leading this initiative, saying, “This will further raise awareness and teach community members to always clean their surroundings, on par with the President’s plea to keep Namibia clean.”

2018-10-18 09:17:10 2 months ago