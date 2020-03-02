Bottlenecks of Katutura to be launched Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

A book, written to educate the youth against alcohol abuse, titled Bottlenecks of Katutura will be launched next week Monday at the UN Plaza in Katutura.

Authored by Constant Thekwane, Bottlenecks of

Katutura is a fiction book about nine characters, named after popular brands of alcohol to narrate the damage they do to people.

According to Thekwane, the title of the book was inspired by the high number of alcohol abuse happening in Katutura.

Being a police officer himself, Thekwane confirmed that among all locations in the city, Katutura is ranked number one in crimes causd by alcohol.

“Most of the cases of accidents, gender-based violence and sexual assaults caused by alcohol in Windhoek are reported from Katutura,” he commented.

In 2016, Namibia was ranked as the 18th country in the world with high alcohol consumption, according to the World Health Organisation.

Thekwane urged Namibian brewing companies to use their high profits in the country’s development projects and educate people on the danger of drinking excessive alcohol.

He further encouraged the youth to invest their money and time on their personal growth.

“Instead of spending your salary on alcohol, why don’t you use that money in doing something productive,” he questioned.

The Gobabis-born author said the book is dedicated to all young people in the country and the proceeds are dedicated to his parents.

“I owe my parents a lot, and this is one way of thanking them for raising me into a responsible and hardworking man,” he concluded.

– ashikololo@nepc.com.na



