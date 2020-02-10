Boy hospitalised after pit bull attack Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – A young boy was hospitalised after he was brutally attacked by a pit bull last week at a private farm outside Tsumeb.

The 10-year-old boy was attacked during scout classes at the farm.

He was admitted in a Tsumeb hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The police put down the dog. Oshikoto crime investigations coordinator Naomi Katjiua said the victim, who is a pupil at Francis Galton Primary School, was in the company of two other boys at the farm when the pit bull pounced.

A case has since been opened against the owner for failure to take the necessary precautions in preventing the dog from possible attacks.

“The owner who was not present during the attack, however, argued the dog was caged and the yard locked. This was also confirmed by the members of the police who found the padlocks locked. The dog, however managed to escape,” stated Katjiua. She added the boys were regulars at the farm.

– osimasiku@nepc.com.na

