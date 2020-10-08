Brave Warriors get new Chan dates Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

×

Namibia’s Brave Warriors have been pitted against neighbours Zambia, Tanzania and Guinea in Group D of the 6th edition of the African Nations Championship (Chan), slated for Cameroon early next year.

Namibia is set to make her second consecutive appearance at Chan, with the country making her maiden appearance at the 2018 edition in Morocco. The 2020 Chan was initially scheduled to take place between 4 - 25 April this year in Cameroon but had to be rescheduled due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chan tournament, which is Africa’s second biggest football competition behind the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), will now take place early next year from 16 January to 7 February and the crème de la crème of African talent will be on full display.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) this week announced the new dates for the competition, which will see Namibia opening her Chan campaign with a tie against Guinea on 19 January 2021, before facing Tanzania on 23 January for their second group match. The Warriors will conclude their group assignments with a crucial clash against neighbours Zambia on 27 January.

Unlike Afcon, teams competing in Chan must be composed of players playing in the domestic leagues of their respective countries. For example, a Namibian player is only eligible to play for the Brave Warriors if he plays for a Namibian club. Morocco are the defending champions of Chan.

The Chan groups are:

Group A: Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Mali, Burkina Faso

Group B: Libya, Niger, DR Congo, Congo

Group C: Morocco, Rwanda, Uganda, Togo

Group D: Zambia, Tanzania, Guinea, Namibia

2020-10-08 10:07:27 | 20 hours ago