Build It to host U/13 soccer tourney at Omuthiya Obrien Simasiku Sports Oshikoto

OMUTHIYAGWIIPUNDI - Namibia’s leading building materials and hardware retailer Build It, through its Omuthiya franchise, will this coming weekend host an under-13 schools tournament.

The soccer tournament, which will see eight teams battling it out, is slated for this Saturday at the Omuthiya Sports field.

According to owner of Omuthiya Build It Herman Nekomba, such an initiative will go a long way in helping the area’s learners and other youngsters realise their dreams and further pursue those dreams.

Nekomba added that it will be the first edition of the tournament and plans are afloat to introduce other sport codes such as netball and volleyball in next year’s edition. The winning prize for the winners will be building materials to the value of N$4 000 for the overall winner, while the runner-up receives N$3 000 worth of materials and N$1 000 in cash for the player of the tournament.

“We just started operating this year and the aim is to start small and make the event bigger as we progress over the years as per our corporate social responsibility. We are determined to live up to our commitment of ploughing back into the community we operate in,” added Omuthiya Build It manager Lebeus Petrus.

Petrus explained that they opted to provide the various winners with materials as opposed to cash prizes, because materials carry long-term value when compared to instant cash.

“Hence, we believe the materials will help the winning schools upgrade and do maintenance where necessary. That is why we specifically chose schools, so that a larger part of the community can benefit,” Petrus further highlighted. The organisers will provide schools with meals on the day of the tournament.

2019-11-12 07:47:22 | 1 days ago