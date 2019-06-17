Burglars shoot security guard in botched Rundu robbery

RUNDU - A 19-year-old security guard was shot in the legs while on duty early yesterday morning during an attempted armed robbery at Fatinya Supermarket in Sauyemwa location of Rundu.

The incident happened at about 03h00 am.

The security guard was identified as Elias Paulus from Satotwa informal settlement west of Rundu. He is currently in the surgical ward of the Rundu Intermediate Hospital where he was rushed to receive medical attention.

The thieves, who were more than one, ran away without further breaking in, immediately after one of them shot the guard.

A case of attempted murder has been opened with the police, yesterday at about 03h00 at Fatinya Supermarket Sauyemwa Location Rundu Kavango East Region.

“The suspects who are still at large unlawfully and intentionally shot the victim with a shotgun on the legs and the victim sustained serious injuries. The security who wasn’t armed tried to stop the suspects from breaking in the supermarket that he was guarding,” said the Namibian Police Force’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu who confirmed the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with the police in order for the culprits to be brought to book, police investigations continue.

