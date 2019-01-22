Buyers licking their lips for first small stock auction

WINDHOEK - The first week of February of every new year is always a special event at the Namboer auction pens in Windhoek.

It rings in the start of the auctioneering season in all earnest with the annual combined production auction of brothers Zirk and Xico Coetzee which saw Hans Puahee from the Otjizondupa buying a Boer Goat ram for N$50 000 last year.

Zirk and Xico are very excited about the upcoming auction as buyers have already shown great interest. One such potential buyer is the young and upcoming Tjivii Tjombe from the Otjozondjupa Region who flexed his muscles with his small stock at various events last year. He is part of a new breed of emerging farmers who chase quality genetics and who have bettered their studs by buying the right animals at the right time.

And there won’t be a better time and place than February 7 at the Namboer pens when the Coetzee brothers and guest seller Francois van Rensburg will be offering 25 Boer Goats, 12 Damara rams, five Kalahari Red rams, 13 Van Rooy rams, three Persian rams, nine Veldmaster rams, 30 Boer Goat ewes, 15 Damara ewes, 20 Van Rooy ewes, ten Veldmaster ewes and one Savanna ram. The brothers say this will be an excellent opportunity to start the new year with some of the best genetics in the game. Tjombe agrees, saying he will be a regular face at all small stock auctions at Namboer this year as he is building up his herd. “One can only improve the quality of one’s herds by bringing in top genetics such as the Coetzee brothers’ own.”

