Camilla Jo-Ann Daries scoops Best Female Actor at film and theatre awards

Paheja Siririka



WINDHOEK- The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in partnership with the Namibia Film Commission (NFC) hosted its 5th Namibian Theatre & Film Awards (NFTA) 2019 last week in the capital which saw its youngest winner, 10-year-old Camilla Jo-Ann Daries scooping the Best Female Actor award in film for her outstanding performance in Baxu and the Giants.

Themed “Creating Tomorrow Today”, the glamourous awards saw the new and old film and theatre industry players recognised for their craftsmanship and outstanding talent.

Media Officer at the Namibian Film Commission (NFC) Nicola Muranda said the biggest winners of the night from the theatre are Senga Brockerhoff who scooped four awards for her Musical, Every Woman and Lloyd Winini who won 2 awards for his Play “The Nuthouse”.

On the film front there was a three-way tie as in the nominations with the newcomer team of “The White Line”, Baxu and the Giants and the Hairareb team arguably bagging the two biggest film awards out of their three, ” said Muranda.

The NFC stated they have moved away from attaching gender to awards hence one doesn’t see categories such as actress but generalise under actor. “Winners from 14 film and 11 theatre categories were revealed which included Tapiwa Makaza who won the Best Student Film award, a new addition to the categories in film,” said Muranda.

She specified that three-lifetime achievement awards were bestowed upon Nxau #Toma from the renowned “The God’s Must Be Crazy” sequel, Banana Shekupe and Hans Struppie Reinhardt as well as a special recognition award to Brian Ford.

Two corporates namely Olthaver & List (O&L) and B2Gold Namibia were recognised for their unwavering support towards the creative arts, also a new category to the NTFA.



2019-10-11 09:25:28 15 hours ago