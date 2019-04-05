Campaign to keep Warehouse Theatre open

WINDHOEK - The 30-year-old Warehouse Theatre in Windhoek has embarked on a fundraising campaign to address its financial woes.

The Warehouse Theatre in Windhoek opened its doors in 1989 and has since then been at the centre of Namibia’s art scene, providing a home and platform for local artistes, and hosting numerous noteworthy international artists.

The core of Warehouse Theatre’s purpose has always been to make performance art in Namibia easily accessible to the public, while giving artists a chance to grow their audiences and make a living from doing the work they love.

Being at the centre of Namibia’s many diverse communities, the theatre has also not shied away from accommodating and hosting community conscious projects such as meditation sessions, community yoga classes and workshops for artists.

As a completely independent entity with no external financial support, the Warehouse Theatre has decided to create a crowd funding campaign to tackle its current financial woes in an attempt to avoid closure during this harsh economic climate, which has also seen a decline in sponsorship and dwindling audience figures.

The funds will go towards repaying bank overdrafts and supplier debt, renovations, purchase of lighting equipment and computers, working capital and the hosting of shows and continual support of local arts and culture. More information on how to contribute are available via email: crowdfunding@warehousetheatre.com.na.





2019-04-05 13:01:20 21 hours ago