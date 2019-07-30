Capital projects: Sampofu irked by runaway contractors

WINDHOEK – Zambezi Regional Governor Lawrence Sampofu says delays in completing capital projects is a serious concern in the region.

Some contractors, he says, have adopted a tendency of not adhering to deadlines and produce poor quality work, citing the Ngoma Community Resource Centre as one of many examples.

Outlining some successes and challenges, Sampofu said the region has a number of completed and uncompleted projects that are respectively advancing and hampering progress.

He said some projects date back to the 2012/13 financial year, but are yet still not completed.

“Despite these downfalls, committed entities have worked hard to foresee progress in the region to which we can point to and enjoy the fruits of independence,” he said.

He noted the region counts on the completion of Lusese clinic that has been upgraded into a standard primary health care clinic, the finalisation of the long overdue Ngoma primary health care clinic and the construction of a primary health care clinic at Kaenda.

These three clinics were officially inaugurated by the health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula in April.

He revealed that the completion of Kabbe South and Linyanti constituency offices is another regional milestone, an achievement aimed at bringing services closer to the people, adding that it is for the community to utilise these resources brought into their proximity.



He stated that learners’ accommodation and learning facilities continue to be a challenge but provisions have been realised to curb some situations.

Projects that have been realised include the construction of seven classrooms for pre-primary at Sesheke Combined School, Maunga and Liswani III Junior Primary School.

About 22 classrooms are being constructed for the revised curriculum at eleven schools, though only six have been completed so far.

Four classrooms are being constructed at Ngweze Primary School as a donation from the Embassy of Japan.

He reported that the renovation of classrooms at Ikumwe, Gunkwe and Malindi are underway, while revamps of three hostel blocks have been completed at Mafwila and Sanjo senior secondary schools respectively.

Ndoro hostel is at an advanced stage and Luhonono hostel is not progressing at all, he said.

Moreover, he mentioned the education sector faces numerous challenges such as lack of qualified teachers, specifically in mathematics and science subjects, lack of potable water, dilapidated classrooms, and use of drugs by learners and educators.

On safety and security, he said the construction C-Class police stations in the region are on hold due to lack of funds.

2019-07-30 07:22:05 2 days ago