Capital to host  high level  hydropower indaba

WINDHOEK- A conference focusing on water resources and hydroelectric power development in Africa will be held in Windhoek on April 2-4.

High-level international delegates and stakeholders from the renewable energy community will attend the conference at Safari Court Hotel. The conference is being organised by Aqua-Media International, publisher of the International Journal on Hydropower and Dams, which has readers in 180 countries around the world. Southern African countries and 650 international delegates from about 50 countries are expected to attend. Experts from all parts of the world will focus on issues of particular relevance to the African region.

Some of the large regional hydropower projects which are part of the African Union (AU) and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) progragmme of infrastructure development for Africa initiative will be discussed and a special session will be devoted to Lesotho Highland II. High on the agenda will be climate resilience, dam and powerplant safety, project finance, research and development, maintenance and capacity building. The ministries of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, and Mines and Energy, and NamWater and NamPower will be participating along with high level utility representatives from other parts of the world.

2019-01-28 09:40:40 7 hours ago