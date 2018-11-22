Capricorn Group equips management

WINDHOEK - Capricorn Group, Bank Windhoek’s holding company, recently launched its seven month Management Development Programme (MDP), in partnership with the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).

The programme, is aimed at equipping leaders with the requisite skills and knowledge to navigate the complexity within competitive business and social environments. The MDP brings together middle management bands from all Capricorn Group entities from Namibia, Botswana, South Africa and Zambia.

The MDP, is an accelerated high intensity training programme classified as a medium-term offering reserved for middle management employees within the Group. It is also aligned with The Capricorn Way’s code of unlocking potential in all employees across the Group both individually and collectively.

The attendees will be exposed to the following topics: Essentials of Managerial Finance, Optimising the Value Chain and Marketing and Customer Service Management.

The Programme, custom-designed for Capricorn Group, will be offered in block mode comprising three study schools. Upon completion of each block, participants will have the opportunity to apply skills gained, aimed at reinforcing learning beyond the classroom. The Group sees this as an initiative to develop a community of leaders within the organisation who will extend what they have learnt to those whom they lead.

2018-11-22 09:51:56 1 months ago