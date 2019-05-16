Capricorn Group focusses on investor relations and integrated reporting

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Capricorn Group hosted an Investor Relations and Integrated Reporting workshop yesterday, in partnership with Greymatter & Finch. Capricorn Group organised this workshop to share the essence of investor relations and integrated reporting and the importance thereof with like-minded institutions and organisations. This follows on the Group’s first workshop in April last year on integrated reporting which created a lot of interest from the business community in this field.

The workshop provided a starter’s guide on the journey towards integrated reporting, how to prepare a meaningful governance report as well as the coordination of an investor relations function. The workshop saw active participation of the NSX, PSG Namibia and Capricorn Asset Management, providing participants with an update on the Namibian listing environment, a perspective on what investors and analysts look for in an integrated report, and context on our current economic environment.

The desire to promote financial stability and sustainable development by better linking investment decisions, corporate behaviour and reporting has become a global need. Integrated reporting has been created to enhance accountability, stewardship and trust, and provide investors with the information they need to make more effective capital allocation decisions which will facilitate better long-term investment.

As a leading financial institution listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange, Capricorn Group recognizes the need to enhance its reporting to shareholders and in 2015 embarked on a journey to develop a comprehensive integrated report. The Group published its first Integrated Annual Report in 2016. After yearly enhancements and developments thereafter, Capricorn Group’s 2017 and 2018 reports scooped the Regional Company Award at the Annual Integrated Reporting Awards hosted by Chartered Secretaries Southern Africa in partnership with the JSE Limited.

