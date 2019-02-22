Capricorn Group grows its management

WINDHOEK - Thirty staff members from various departments within Capricorn Group, Bank Windhoek’s holding company, took part in the second intake of its Management Development Programme (MDP) this week. Facilitated by the Group’s Human Capital Department and offered by the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB), the first gathering for 2019 kicked off in Windhoek on Tuesday, February 19, at Arebbusch Travel Lodge.

Executives from Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group also attended the official opening of the four-day assembly. During her address, Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, reminded the attendees that the introduction of a tailor-made MDP is a significant milestone for Capricorn Group.

“To remain relevant requires of us to continuously innovate and have impact. Building a leadership pipeline as a core asset in our business is what will determine the future success of Capricorn Group. It will equip our leaders with the right skills, knowledge and most importantly, the right attitudes,” said Hans.

As part of the Group’s Leadership Development Initiatives, the MDP is an accelerated high intensity training programme classified as a medium-term offering reserved for middle management employees.

The programme is aligned with The Capricorn Way’s code of unlocking potential in all employees across the Group, both individually and collectively, ensuring that attendees are conduits to positive change within the organisation.

The attendees, who expressed their eagerness for personal and professional growth will study Essentials of Managerial Finance, Optimising the Value Chain and Marketing and Customer Service Management.

The seven-month programme, custom-designed for Capricorn Group, will be offered in modules and will comprise three study schools.

Upon completion of each module, participants will have the opportunity to apply skills gained practically aimed at reinforcing learning beyond the classroom. Each delegate will complete eight modules ranging from understanding the business environment to financial and strategic management. The delegates are expected to graduate later this year.

